Alewijnse Delivers Complete Portfolio on AMELS 60

AMELS has contracted Alewijnse Marine to perform the complete electrical systems installation on the first two vessels of its new range of limited edition superyachts, the AMELS 60. The twin contracts mark a significant milestone in the long-standing working relationship between AMELS and Alewijnse.

The AMELS 60 is the result of three years of research and development at Dutch superyacht builder AMELS. Technically speaking, the 60m long vessel combines innovative naval architecture with a very efficient, sophisticated and sustainable form of hybrid propulsion technology. The scope of work that Alewijnse will be supplying reflects the company’s wealth of electrical engineering expertise. Alewijnse will deliver a total package of electrical installation and systems integration, encompassing an Integrated Bridge System, Audio-Video systems and IT network as well as the hybrid propulsion system.

“Alewijnse is an important co-maker and partner for us. Their systems can be found on more than twenty of our vessels,” comments Victor Caminada, Marketing Manager at AMELS. “They have been closely involved in the development of the AMELS 60 with us and we are now looking forward to working with them on these first two vessels of this new series of superyachts.” “This is an exciting contract for us in many ways,” adds Alewijnse Marine Sales Manager Dick Breure. “For example, in terms of technology, it contains some very significant elements. The future-proof hybrid propulsion system is of particular importance. Together with the peak shaving technology with battery power this will yield considerable reductions in fuel consumption and harmful emissions.”

“After supplying the electrical installations for a large number of AMELS vessels in the past, we are proud to participate in the first vessels of their new range of Limited Editions superyachts, the AMELS 60,” says Mr Breure. “Therefore, from a business perspective, this contract represents the continuity in our long-term partnership with AMELS.” Alewijnse is already well underway with the electrical engineering phase for the first AMELS 60. The project will proceed into the production phase at AMELS’ yard in the Netherlands, with a completion date scheduled for early 2022.