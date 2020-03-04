Brand new project and sale for Lynx Yachts

Lynx Yachts is delighted to announce the sale of a brand new model, which has just been signed

and is due for delivery in 2022. It is the first project of a new yacht category, the company has conceived to respond to a growing market demand in recent years for an intermediate model between an explorer and a support vessel.

It has resulted in the birth of the Crossover 27 by Lynx Yachts, the first yacht of the new Crossover series which combines the large and comfortable spaces of a typical yacht such as the Adventure 29 and the special features of a shadow vessel like the YXT 24 Evolution.

The brand new yacht, with a length of 27.4m and a beam of 7.1m, has been designed to meet the needs of a very sporty owner who loves water sports. She offers large space and great practicality to carry all the toys and amenities an owner would want, as well as provides more space and comfort to live onboard with family and friends for long periods. Additional features include a beach platform and other areas that provide direct access to the sea. The interior layout of the Crossover 27 offers a spacious master cabin, two comfortable guest cabins and accommodation for four crew in two cabins. The main interior feature is a big saloon with large windows and direct access to the main deck, which with its 70m2 once the toys have been launched, becomes the ideal place to enjoy the sun or a barbecue party or to unwind after a day of exploration.

The sundeck on this first yacht will be equipped with a crane, and will house two Yamaha Wave runners and two jet skis stand up. While the main deck will house an Air Nautique 21 and a 5m RIB. The lazarette/toy storage provides ample space for water sports equipment such as SUP, surfboards, canoes, scuba diving equipment and much more. The brand new Crossover series will be soon enhanced with new yacht models to complete the offer.