Dynamiq reinvents the 50m class with its new GTT 160

The Dynamiq range of configurable superyachts is set to grow after the yard revealed the first details of its forthcoming GTT 160 project. The avant-garde, full-aluminium 49.5m vessel represents what Dynamiq thinks is essential for modern superyachts – cool looking, efficient and focused on sport and well-being.

The GTT 160 is aimed at today’s active owners who want to experience different destinations or cross the Atlantic quickly and enjoy endless summers in the Med and Caribbean on a more manageable and economical size of yacht. And they are smart enough to be excited by the very attractive starting price of EUR 19,900.000. With racy, contemporary styling by Dobroserdov Design, the GTT 160 offers luxurious accommodation for twelve guests in six cabins and crew quarters for up to eight staff. The master stateroom enjoys pride of place on the main deck forward and features two large fixed side balconies. The vast galley with breakfast bar is designed for use by both a professional chef or for cooking in the company of friends.

The upper deck includes a cinema lounge with a 75-inch screen, as well as a bar area. The sun deck hosts a second helm position with breathtaking views and plenty of room for sunbathing. Unusually and a first for a superyacht, the main deck aft is devised as a massive beach club of 120m2 with a hot tub for twelve people and enclosed Spa area with sauna, hammam and a convertible gymnasium of almost 40m2 with space for a massage table. These features are more typical of vessels twice her size.

The GTT 160 not only looks amazing but also features advanced onboard technology. Dutch hydrodynamic specialist Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Dynamiq long-term partners, designed the fast-displacement hull with an aft Hull Vane foil for extra lift underway that decreases drag and improves fuel efficiency. As a result, the yacht can achieve a top speed of 17 knots when fitted with modest MAN 6-cylinder (537kW) engines. Transatlantic crossings are possible at 14 knots and the maximum range at an economical speed of 10 knots is 4,000nm. Those looking to prioritise speed can upgrade to the S version, which will offer a more powerful pair of MAN V12-1800 engines for a top speed of 23 knots. An optional hybrid system with zero-emission electric mode can provide silent cruising at up to 8 knots.

“The idea was to create the most attractive proposal for a superyacht of just under 50m”, says Sergei Dobroserdov, Dynamiq founder and CEO. “There are so many 50m yachts below 500GT available, but they all look very similar with pretty much the same functionality. We asked ourselves ‘What can we bring to the market that makes more sense for our clients?’ The answer was to focus on modern owners priorities and leave the less important things aside. So we decided to design the GTT 160 with the accent on the key factors: well-being, efficiency and price. In terms of naval architecture, we selected a slender hull with a long waterline that is much more efficient and comfortable than a short, wide one. So rather than maximising the interior volume we analysed everything an owner wants or needs in terms of general arrangement and features. We then arrived at a concept that provides the motion comfort of a 55m yacht with a conventional flared bow.”

To complete the package, the GTT 160 houses a 21-foot tender in the forward garage and is equipped with a touch-and-go helipad platform with a maximum take-off weight 3,000kg. The GTT 160 can be configured at www.bedynamiq.com with an almost endless amount of options.