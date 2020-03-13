Revolutionary spray filler system used on Moonen YN199

Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce a new update in the construction of the 36m superyacht YN199 with the ongoing filling and fairing application utilising a revolutionary new spray filler developed by AkzoNobel.

The application of Awlgrip’s Awlfair SF (Spray Filler) marks a world-first in the superyacht steel hull category. Developed by AkzoNobel’s Awlgrip brand and applied by De Koning Yacht Painters, the innovative new process allows for wet-on-wet application, e.g. the application of up to two coatings per day without the need for sanding between coats. On top of this, spray application significantly reduces air pockets, increases the overall quality of the system and reduces both application and process time.

This step change in filler technology to the superyacht industry sees a combination of AkzoNobel’s cutting-edge coatings knowledge with both the component and technology expertise of Graco and the equipment design experience of Hogg, the designer and builder of the spray machine. Moonen CEO, Johan Dubbelman comments that this philosophy is a seamless fit for the Moonen Yachts brand. “As the shipyard is continuously searching for optimisation and innovation of products and processes to be able to deliver the best yacht in the world, this new solution fits seamlessly into our strategy.”

Mr Dubbelman continues, “The decision to use Awlfair SF on this new build was also made after a positive recommendation from Leo van Klaveren – the well-known and highly-respected yacht painting consultant and owner of Coating Consultancy van Klaveren. The use of Awlfair SF cuts application time while delivering the high-quality system appearance you expect from Awlgrip”, Mr Dubbelman adds. “We are proud of our latest project with De Koning Yacht Painters using Awlfair SF and look forward to seeing YN199 hit the water later this year.”

With the Moonen team dedicated to continually developing and innovating for the benefit of each Moonen yacht, the latest project with De Koning Yacht Painters using Awlfair SF ensures that Moonen superyachts are ahead of the game. Describing some of the advantages of the new filler and application process, De Koning Yacht Painters’ representative CEO Huub de Koning comments, “Unlike classic hand-mixing, an airless system is used to transport the volumes of filler to the yacht, reducing the risk of air-pockets to an absolute minimum. Although the system requires preparation time, there are significant time savings during the application and sanding processes. Using Awlfair SF will have a positive effect on delivery time.”

“We’re delighted that Moonen and De Koning Yacht Painters embraced this new technology, and with YN199 project, have been able to benefit from the many advantages of using this new revolutionary system,” comments Bilal Salahuddin, Yacht Coatings Director at AkzoNobel. The 36m YN199 started construction in early 2019 following the success of the award-winning Moonen superyacht Brigadoon in 2018. She features an exterior design by renowned Dutch designer René van der Velden, with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design in collaboration with René van der Velden. YN199 is currently available for sale and scheduled for delivery August 2020. It will be displayed at the Monaco Yacht Show later this year.