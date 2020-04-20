Bilgin’s first 80m passed its first sea trial

Built at Bilgin Yacht’s main facilities in Istanbul in February 2020, the first hull of Bilgin 263 series, Tatiana -with model name NB75- has now entered sea trials phase. Being the largest yacht ever built by a Turkish shipyard so far, the superyacht has more than met performance expectations during the sailing in Istanbul.

With the first trials made for the yacht’s twin MTU engines, the yacht achieved the expected maximum speed of 19+ knots. During the trials, Tatiana had a smooth driving behaviour. The shipyard considers this series as a key milestone in its path towards becoming one of the prominent brands in the world. The sharp exterior lines and stylish interior areas of the yacht offer a strong modern feeling. The extensive use of a contrasting combination of rich macassar ebony, eucalyptus and plenty of marble creates a strong identity and a luxurious ambience in the superyacht. With two 2,560kW engines, she can speed up to 19+ knots, while the cruising speed 12 knots keeps her fuel consumption as 250 l/h. She is built in compliance with IMO Tier III certification and is considered to be the most environmentally friendly yacht in her class.