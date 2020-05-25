Sunreef Yachts’ electric cat of the future

The 80 Sunreef Power Eco is the avant-garde of eco-responsible motoryachts. A fully-customisable luxury catamaran, this craft uses the latest innovations in the industry to achieve outstanding energy efficiency.

Thanks to Sunreef Yachts’ light and ultramodern solar power system covering up to 200m², the 80 Sunreef Power maximises solar energy generation with up to 40kWp of capacity. The luxury catamaran is fitted with a state of the art, ultralight battery bank (30% lighter than the average batteries used in the nautical industry) with a density of less than 6kg/kWh for increased weight-efficiency and performance.

The fully-electric 80 Sunreef Power Eco provides for silent cruising and infinite range thanks to extreme solar panel surface and electric engines powered from the dedicated battery bank. The catamaran can be fitted with a kite for even more performance and autonomy.

The first hull of the 80 Sunreef Power Eco is currently in build at the Gdansk shipyard.