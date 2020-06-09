CL Yachts has successfully launched CLB88

The award winning CLB88, first announced at FLIBS 2019, has launched successfully at CL Yacht’s production facility this week. Developed in collaboration with international designer Jozeph Forakis, this yacht is designed to fulfill the needs and desires of the family with a heart for adventure.

The newest flag ship of the CLB series, the 27m CLB88 has a RINA-certified performance hull, engineered in consultation with structural engineering firm Gurit, and built with a strategic use of carbon fiber and advanced resin infusion technology. She encompasses four generous en suite staterooms configured so that every guest will be afforded an equal level of luxury and pampering. With an open layout and panoramic views, CLB88 creates a comfortable and inviting atmosphere through a sophisticated, yet spirited, combination of materials and natural light. The yacht blurs the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, providing a wealth of places to reconnect with nature and one another.

“The exterior of CLB88 is designed to stimulate the collective memories and imagination of every yachting enthusiast,” said Forakis. “Her effortless beauty and balanced proportions are timeless, but her overall look is distinctly bold and contemporary. With the interior, pure sun lightand open, flowing spaces are the primary ingredients, giving the feeling of being connected to the water and air.”

CLB88 will debut in North America at FLIBS 2020.