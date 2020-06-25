LANA delivered and available for charter

Imperial is proud to announce the delivery of LANA (Benetti, 107m), remarkable superyacht built in collaboration with Italian shipyard Benetti and ready to set new standards. Imperial acted as Owner’s Representative and Build Supervisor, and will continue as Operational Manager.

LANA is now exclusively listed for charter with Imperial, ready for luxury journeys in Mediterranean this Summer 2020 and beyond.

The first-ever 100m+ superyacht launched by the Benetti offers striking proportions with her steel hull and aluminum superstructure. LANA will catch your eye from the very first sight: her stunning exterior design is a representation of cutting-edge shipbuilding excellence. Entirely designed by the Benetti in-house design teams and PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture, her bold and elegant lines are distinct balanced with her interior, which is of a soft colour pallet to create a sense of tranquility throughout the decks.



Her high palatial ceiling and sculptural elements replicate the motion and fluidity of the sea, and give an incredible sensation of freedom and space on board. Interior layout sleeps up to twelve guests in eight en-suit Double staterooms, including a Master suit and seven VIP staterooms. Each VIP guest cabin is decorated in an individual colour scheme making each room unique. She is also capable of carrying up to 34 crew on board to ensure a relaxed and luxury experience at sea. LANA is designed to perform at a cruising speed of 16 knots and a top speed of 18.5 knots, coupled with a dynamic electric propulsion ensuring fuel saving.

Among her top features: a luxurious Spa with treatment rooms and Hammam, a well-equipped Gym with trained instructors for those in pursuit of good health, a generously proportioned Pool located on Sun deck with its own heating system, a Cinema room with the latest audio-video technology and broad range of movies to entertain everyone, or one of the most enjoyable Beach Clubs including folding terraces and all the state-of-the-art toys to seek adventures whilst at sea and can take you to off the grid places to discover with her knowledgeable and enthusiastic crew.



Julia Stewart, Imperial Director, says, “Being linked to one of the first 100m+ superyacht ever delivered in Italy is a pride we share with Benetti. It was a pleasure to collaborate once again with their professional teams and their dynamic behaviour in a proactive atmosphere. LANA is bold, unique, sleek and aggressive, boasting high ceilings up to 2,7m height and mixing perfect experience at sea and unforgettable charter moments. She is now entering our Charter Central Agency fleet, with already a large array of destinations in her itineraries book that she will explore. LANA has an incredible appeal that will make her, for sure, the next decade superyacht charter yacht to experience in her range once in a lifetime. We would like to thank the Imperial team behind this impressive success, their hard work and extreme dedication to make the dream of our client becoming true.”

Paolo Vitelli, Benetti’s President, adds, “LANA is an example of excellence: outstanding quality, unique style, and an icon of Made in Italy. This yacht demonstrates what our yard is able to achieve thanks to its cutting-edge facilities and technical know-how, as well as the capabilities of our qualified suppliers and expert craftsmen, who have all collaborated with passion in this realisation.”

With a delivery now successfully achieved, LANA is already the safest superyacht to consider for any experienced, or not, charter guests. Listed with a charter rate from EUR 1,700,000 / week (ex. VAT and APA), our Imperial Charter teams remain at your entire disposal for additional requests.