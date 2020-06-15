Monaco and Informa announce a secure, not-for-profit event in 2020

The Principality of Monaco and Informa confirmed they are working together to deliver an intimate, not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercule in September 2020, with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The proposed event will employ the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness and be dedicated to supporting the speedy recovery of the industry post COVID-19, providing an invaluable platform for designers, brokers, shipyards and other key players within the yachting industry to connect with their customers and share ideas in a safe environment.

The 30th Monaco Yacht Show in September 2020

Like most industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a marked impact on the international yachting community, with many businesses temporarily closed and staff furloughed, and the usual annual cycle of industry activity severely disrupted. As countries and locations around the world gradually relax lockdown restrictions and ease control measures, it is imperative that the superyacht community is supported in every way possible to help the industry return and recover safely and quickly.

With this in mind, The Monaco Yacht Show has been working closely with the Principality of Monaco to determine how best to support the industry in 2020. This year’s Monaco Yacht Show is scheduled from 23 to 26 September. With control measures steadily being relaxed in Monaco, around Europe and internationally, on current course and speed, this should allow for a carefully staged event to still take place this year.

Therefore, it is the organisers’intention to retain these dates for the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show and work with suppliers and local authorities over the coming weeks to confirm full details of the event.

In the spirit of the history and position of the event within the superyacht industry, the 30th Monaco Yacht Show will be run on a not-for-profit basis, recognizing the challenges facing everyone post the COVID-19 pandemic and, therefore, providing direct support to all attendees and exhibitors from across the market.

Highest standards of hygiene and safety

The proposed 2020 Monaco Yacht Show will be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world’s leading events’ organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

Whilst the intimate nature of the 2020 event will prioritize the safety of participants, both Informa and the Monaco Principality are committed to ensuring the quality of the event and show experience is maintained for everyone.

Charlie McCurdy, Chief Executive, Informa Markets (organiser of the Monaco Yacht Show) said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on all industries, not least the international yachting community. As we move to the other side of the pandemic, all parts of the industry need to work collaboratively to ensure a speedy return and recovery. We are playing our part by hosting a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in 2020, providing an opportunity for the community to come together, share ideas, meet with customers and start to rebuild positive momentum.”

Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy for Monaco, said, “In the aftermath of COVID-19, it is the responsibility of the Monaco Government to do everything we can to help businesses and industries recover quickly. In this spirit, we are working with Informa to finalise details of the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show, which will prioritise the health and safety of all participants, whilst providing direct support to the international yachting community, ensuring it can connect with customers and accelerate the recovery of what is an increasingly important industry for the region.”

Monaco Yacht Show 2020

September 23 – 26, 2020

Port Hercule, Monaco