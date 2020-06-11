New bespoke superyacht order for Van der Valk

Dutch builder Van der Valk has received an impressive new order to build a fully custom 34-metre motoryacht. To optimise efficiency and meet a wide range of very specific requests from the clients, the yard has brought together a team of four leading players from the Dutch superyacht sector for the design, naval architecture and technical construction aspects. The tri-deck explorer-type superyacht is slated for delivery in December 2021.

This all-new design and build has been ordered by repeat clients, who have been delighted with the quality of their previous motoryacht built by Van der Valk. They have returned to Van der Valk to leverage on the expertise acquired during this project and blend that with their enormous personal experience gained from building various motoryachts and owning many more.

Life at sea

In essence, this 34-metre all-aluminium project synergises and encapsulates the family’s thoughts on how an ideal motoryacht should look and feel. It also takes into account every stage of life, being completely wheelchair-friendly with an interior lift for easy between-deck access, while emphasising the family’s love of living close to the water. The hull features a wave piercing bow and a performance-enhancing Hull Vane appendage, while the superstructure includes giant windows for panoramic views wing stations for easy docking.

Superior accommodations for up to ten guests include a VIP stateroom on the bridge deck, a balcony and an aft terrace. The owner’s stateroom with office is located on the lower deck, which is also home to two double suites in the bow and a single suite. The main deck features a bright dining area bathed in natural light and a large open saloon. Ceilings will be noticeably high here and in all luxury areas – a specific requirement from the owners – while the floors are all completely level with no protrusions or steps.

Despite the care and attention paid to the interior, the focal point of both the design of the yacht and the social life of those onboard is the aft entertainment area. This large open space will have a genuine wow factor with its clean deck, dedicated zones for relaxation and dining, a bar and a swim platform.

True teamwork

To ensure these and other bespoke requirements are completely fulfilled, Van der Valk and the owner’s representative team from YachtCreators are working in close partnership with Guido de Groot Yacht Design, Ginton Naval Architects, Diana Yacht Design and Hull Vane BV. “One of the reasons behind the success of Van der Valk has been our ability to facilitate the hugely productive cooperation between designers, owners, suppliers and the yard,” says Head of Sales and Marketing Yoeri Bijker.

“Our slogan ‘together we are excellent’ is a reflection of the reality on the ground as we follow the Dutch tradition of flat hierarchies and uniting for the common good. By bringing in the best people for the job at hand we are assured of flexibility, specialisation and superior solutions for clients.”