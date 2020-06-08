Nobiskrug gives first look of 62m superyacht

German superyacht builder Nobiskrug has unveiled its latest 62-meter Project 794 superyacht Project 794 while it was moved from Kiel shipyard into the superyacht hall of the Rendsburg facility for outfitting.

The yacht’s journey between the two shipyards started from Kiel Fjord with a passage through the locks, into the Kiel Canal continuing to Rendsburg. Following the keel-laying in June last year, the construction of all sections up to assembly of the complete hull took place in the advanced shipbuilding facilities of the yard in Kiel. The superyacht will be outfitted in the modern climate-controlled superyacht hall in Rendsburg.

Superyacht Project 794 is a performance-driven, high-volume yacht with an Exterior designed by renowned studio Espen Øino International. The project is the second in a row where Nobiskrug teams up with Imperial, who acted as Broker for the sale and continue as Owner’s Representative and Construction Supervisor throughout the entire build.