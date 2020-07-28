Heesen’s biggest assembly to date has taken place at the shipyard in Oss

Heesen’s biggest assembly to date has taken place at the shipyard in Oss. The hull and superstructure of 80m Project Cosmos are now joined together.

Heesen’s reputation as one of the most high-tech and high-quality superyacht builders in existence has been confirmed once again. Another step forward in the construction of the 80m Project Cosmos, its biggest challenge to date, has taken place at the shipyard in Oss.

Light, long, fast and strong. Cosmos, the tri-decked yacht with four engines and more than 19,000hp is a boat like no other. Her design combines the world’s most advanced naval architecture with Heesen’s unparalleled engineering know-how. She will be capable of reaching close to 30 knots once delivered and have an efficient cruising speed of 20+ knots.

A project of this scale is like a large and complex puzzle. Following the aluminium construction of the yard’s largest hull to date, Heesen joined the hull and superstructure, and installed the engines. The size of the project – 80m at 1,700gt – and the logistics involved are unprecedented. Thanks to the pristine Dutch organisation that characterises all of Heesen’s works, not to mention the smart logistics management, the operations ran smoothly.

After fifteen months of skilled welding, the low-drag latest iteration of the Fast Displacement Hull Form, which sports Heesen’s patented back bone for longitudinal strength, left the aluminium workshop in shed six. After the weighing process, Cosmos’ hull was gently driven onto a barge by two remote controlled multi-wheelers. This was a delicate process that once started could not be stopped. To ensure perfect stability during this precise balancing act, the barge was carefully ballasted to ensure a seamless transition when transferring the weight of the hull.

The barge was then towed across the canal to a quay large enough to carry out the lifting operations. It took four of the Netherlands’ largest telescopic cranes to lift the hull from the barge and place it in the water. During the same operation, Cosmos’ unique propulsion system was installed. Four engines and two gearboxes, which will interact with variable-pitch propellers and the ultra-innovative Promas rudders, were placed in the hull.

A build of such magnitude requires an epic collaboration with Heesen’s trusted suppliers: long-lasting relationships built on many years of loyal teamwork and operating at the highest standards resulted in Cosmos, a project of cosmic proportions. Cosmos’ sleek profile, penned by renowned British studio Winch Design, can at last be admired for the first time in its bare aluminium beauty. The yacht will now undergo the outfitting process in the run up to the launch in 2021.