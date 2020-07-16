Let’s meet again…at METSTRADE 2020

This year more than ever we are looking forward to welcome our exhibitors and visitors on 17-19 November in RAI Amsterdam, to connect and catch-up with the global marine industry!

Due to COVID-19, METSTRADE is going to look a little different this year. But, METSTRADE 2020 is still on track! With the new ‘Safe, responsible and hospitable’ protocol’ in place, our team is committed to deliver a safe and successful show in November.

We have listened to our visitors and exhibitors. Our recent survey among previous visitors pointed out that no less than 71% is (very) interested in visiting the show and over 1,250 exhibitors have registered so far. We are excited to see that so many have the desire to bring the industry together.

METSTRADE 2020 will be a hybrid event. Award Ceremonies, presentations and panel discussions will be simultaneously be available online. In addition, METSTRADE will offer the opportunity to virtually join exhibitors and visitors present in the RAI with online matchmaking tools. This way we will engage those who were forced to stay at home, so that they can also be part of this year’s METSTRADE.

Niels Klarenbeek, Director of METSTRADE says, “METSTRADE’s strength lies in connecting people. METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry. We believe that we can bring our physical event to a higher platform where the best of both worlds, offline and online, seamlessly merge in a hybrid event in November.”

METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry and is organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations). The event’s target group includes yachtbuilders, naval architects, refit yards, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, captains, marina owners and marine equipment manufacturers worldwide.