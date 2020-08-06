Custom Line reaches another milestone: four new yachts sold in a month

The Custom Line wins over new enthusiasts every day, a fact confirmed

by the recent sale of a remarkable four new yachts in July alone: a Custom Line Navetta 42, a Custom Line Navetta 37, a Custom Line Navetta 33 (displacement line) and a Custom Line 120’ (planing line).

The sale of boats totalling 150m in length in just one month demonstrates how highly Custom Line masterpieces are appreciated by owners across the globe. This success springs from the brand’s ability to create innovative yachts that set trends on the international yachting market in terms of their style, size and attention to detail, with the ever present guarantee of cruising comfort, safety and customisation.

Their perfect combination of functional technology and design makes every Custom Line creation a work of art. This important new sales result joins the eleven previous launches so far this season, in yet another demonstration of the Custom Line’s ongoing success. These four new ‘jewels of the sea’ will be built at Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard in Ancona, where the entire Custom Line fleet is produced.