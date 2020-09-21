Maritime Charity Golf Event Raises EUR 4,150

On Friday 28 August 2020, the 10th annual Maritime Golf Event took place at Golfclub Grevelingenhout in Bruinisse, the Netherlands. The event was organised by Yellow & Finch Publishers in favour of the Nationaal Fonds Kinderhulp charity organisation.

More than 70 professionals from the maritime, offshore and port industries got together to enjoy an 18-hole round of golf or a professional coaching clinic. Lunch, dinner and drinks provided plenty of networking opportunities.

At the end of the day, after announcing the golf tournament’s winners, a cheque worth EUR 4,150 was handed over to Hanneke Roon, representing Nationaal Fonds Kinderhulp.