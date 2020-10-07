Heesen’s project SkyFall: let construction commence!

Heesen is delighted to announce that construction of project SkyFall officially began on 1 October at the shipyard in Oss. The owner’s representative laid a 450 BC Greek coin on the keel to commemorate the start of the build of this unique yacht, which will be tailored in every detail to suit the owner’s lifestyle.

As a discerning yachtsman with a passion for speed, Skyfall’s owner has long been aware of Heesen’s high-performance heritage, with pioneering fast-yacht projects such as Octopussy making the Dutch shipyard the natural port of call for this ambitious project. It will be the shipyard’s most powerful yacht to date. Using waterjet propulsion on a sportsfishing-oriented superyacht truly resonates with the company DNA. Dutch designer Frank Laupman of Omega Architects penned the striking profile of this 60m motor yacht. An aggressive paint scheme exudes power and speed.

SkyFall will harness 22,000hp from four MTU 20V 4000 engines, driving four Kongsberg S90 waterjets. The outer engines, compliant with the latest Tier III environmental regulations, drive steerable jets, while the centre engines operate fixed units. With less back- pressure and a slightly higher power output, the centre engines will be used solely for high speeds. Waterjet drives lower the yacht’s draught to less than three metres and reduce vibration by 40 per cent compared with traditional shafts and propellers. Thanks to its lightweight aluminium Fast Displacement Hull Form, complete with course fins and interceptor trim plates, SkyFall will reach an extraordinary top speed of 37 knots in light load conditions. Her efficient FDHF hull will also deliver a much smoother, flatter ride compared to a conventional semi-displacement shape, while its extra volume offers plenty of space for equipment and amenities. Three gyro-stabilisers will keep the yacht comfortable at low speeds.

Four suites on the lower deck will accommodate up to ten guests, while the owner has reserved the entire aft section of the bridge deck, with a large aft-facing suite opening onto a private terrace, complete with whirlpool spa and a relaxing seating area. The main deck features a conversation area and alfresco dining on the aft terrace. Large sliding doors connect the outside with the indoor seating area and a large bar amidships. An elegant formal dining table seats up to twelve guests. Further forward, a media room features a cinema and a games table. With tenders and a wide range of water toys conveniently stowed in the tender garage, the lazarette in the stern is fitted out as a luxurious beach club, with a wellness area, a ‘fishing cave’ with stowage for 40 rods, and a multi-tiered swim deck.

“Project SkyFall forced us to think out of the box and look for smart engineering solutions”, comments Peter van der Zanden, Design and Development Manager at the shipyard. “At Heesen, we enjoy putting our thinking caps on, to find ingenious solutions to challenging requests from our clients.” YN 19959, Project SkyFall, is due for delivery in 2023.