Gleistein switches its entire portfolio of products to bio-based Dyneema fibres

With immediate effect, Gleistein is switching its entire portfolio of products made with Dyneema to be manufactured exclusively from bio-based Dyneema fibres. These fibres possess exactly the same trusted strength and reliability of their conventionally sourced counterparts, yet contribute substantially to climate protection due to their renewable, bio-based raw material. This results in a significant reduction in carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependency. With this move, Gleistein is adopting the leading role worldwide among textile rope manufacturers aiming towards becoming carbon neutral in the future.

Over the past decades, Gleistein Ropes and DSM Protective Materials (formerly DSM Dyneema) have continuously worked together to deliver premium, industry-leading textile rope solutions for their customers. The outstanding quality, often featuring the world’s highest performance attributes, is the result of extensive ongoing R&D investments and a joint, resolute commitment to excellence. This pursuit of excellence has not been limited to the products ultimately produced, but has also focused on supporting the values of Gleistein as a company – where sustainability and environmental issues play a pivotal role – and which has also earned the company recognition in the past, such as being officially honoured as the first Climate Protection Company by the City of Bremen. Now, Gleistein is the world’s first company to take the next logical step further and is switching its entire portfolio of products made with Dyneema to be manufactured exclusively from bio-based Dyneema fibres.

The new, sustainable fibres from Dyneema are the first-ever bio-based HMPE fibres guaranteeing responsible sourcing of the raw materials without any compromise to performance. Extracted from wood, the Dyneema bio-based raw material originates from sustainably managed and FSC and PEFC certified forests. The process involves the collection of crude tall oil (CTO), a residue from wood pulp production. The provision of the bio-based material occurs via a so-called mass balance approach within an ISCC Certified value chain. The fibre is certified in accordance with the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification standard to ensure full compliance and traceability.

Klaus Walther, Managing Director of Gleistein Ropes, says, “By completely switching our products made with Dyneema to the new bio-based Dyneema fibres, I anticipate that we will reduce our carbon footprint to the tune of around 1,000mt CO 2 in the first year alone, which is equivalent to taking more than 210 passenger cars off the roads. Importantly, our customers will continue to enjoy exactly the same extremely high levels of performance they are accustomed to from conventional Dyneema fibres. Naturally, we are proud to be taking on the pioneering role of being the world’s first textile rope manufacturer to use sustainable raw materials for its entire portfolio of products made with Dyneema. But we also hope that more companies will follow our example and join us in making a real contribution to climate protection and sustainability in our industry.”

Jan Lodewijk Lindemulder, Global Business Director, DSM Protective Materials, states, “I am very pleased to see our initiative to launch bio-based Dyneema is embraced by Gleistein. Switching their entire portfolio of products made with Dyneema, to bio-based Dyneema, demonstrates Gleistein’s ambition to become carbon neutral in the future. An ambition that is shared by DSM and the driver behind this sustainable development. Together with all parties in the value chain we can and will reduce the carbon footprint of our industry.”