Bering Yachts lays the keel for the 33m B107 superyacht

Bering Yachts is proud to announce the keel laying of the semi-custom B107 superyacht. The 4th yacht sold by Bering in 2020 means a total of 7 yachts are currently in construction at the brand’s dedicated facility in Antalya, Turkey.

In line with the B117 and B92, which are currently also in build, the Bering 107 is the evolution of Bering’s long-range cruiser concept. The full-displacement, steel-hulled yacht combines the autonomy and rugged construction of a true explorer with the contemporary styling and spacious comfort of a modern superyacht. Conceived by the yard’s in-house design team, the B107 has a layout and living spaces fully customised to suit the owner’s family-oriented needs. The master stateroom is located on the upper deck behind the pilothouse and features a private terrace and panoramic sea views.

Unusually for this size yacht, there is a second full-beam master suite on the main deck forward with direct access to the spa pool on the foredeck protected by the high, flared bow. There are three other guest suites on the lower deck. The family and guests can enjoy a wide array of amenities and entertainment. There are four dining areas on the yacht to choose from: one on the flybridge with bar, another on the upper deck forward, as well as in the aft cockpit and the interior dining room. There is even a sauna on the lower deck.

At 33m overall with a beam of 7.55m and a displacement of 276t, the Bering 107 is fitted out for serious long-range cruising. The 31,500l of fuel provide a range of over 4,000nm at a cruising speed of 9 knots. There is also a dedicated laundry on the lower deck and walk-in pantry, three crew cabins and a captain’s cabin. The Bering 107 is scheduled for delivery in October 2022.