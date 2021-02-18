Stefania begins sea trials

Stefania, the first gold-painted hull in the Gran Turismo Transatlantic (GTT) 135 series, has begun sea trials following her launch earlier this month from Dynamiq’s facility in Massa, Tuscany. The shipyard’s technical team, together with key contractors and consultants, will now put her safety, navigation, propulsion and other systems through their paces.

Piloted by yard captain John Scullard, the all-aluminium yacht has already achieved her contractual top speed of 20+ knots and the fuel consumption figures are proving to be excellent. Powered by twin V12 MAN engines (1,213kW), at an economical 12 knots the yacht has an ocean-going range of more than 3,000nm. At a cruising speed of 15 knots the 200t displacement yacht consumes just 190l of fuel per hour.

Top-notch soundproofing components by Dutch experts Rubber Design, including a Torque Compensation System for the gearboxes, have resulted in a drastic reduction of noise and vibration, especially at higher speeds. With next-generation exterior styling by Dobroserdov Design, Van Oossanen Naval Architects have engineered an extremely efficient and seaworthy hull able to offer a comfortable ride even in rough conditions. A Hull Vane under the transom, a patented foil that was also installed on the Dynamiq GTT 115, significantly reduces pitching and helps to enhance motion comfort and performance even in winds gusting at 50 knots or more.

Stefania is on schedule for delivery to her owner early March and will be and will be available for charters through Arcon Yachts.