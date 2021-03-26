Oceanco unveils Kairos

Born from a first-time collaboration between Oceanco and Italian design studio Pininfarina, the game-changing new concept Kairos has been unveiled. Built on Oceanco’s NXT platform of sustainability and innovation, Kairos aims to advance the onboard experience and connectivity to the sea to new extremes.

The advanced technical design and engineering has been developed by Lateral Naval Architects, who collaborated previously with the Dutch yard on various iconic projects including Jubilee and Bravo Eugenia. The project consolidates both Oceanco and Lateral as avid proponents of sustainable technology as a feature of the industry’s future, making use of an innovative battery-powered E-Hybrid propulsion system. Kairos aims to demonstrate just how much can be done making use of readily available technology.

“Kairos is a remarkable vision shared by three passionate, forward-thinking partners: Pininfarina, Lateral and Oceanco”, comments Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco’s CEO. “When Owners see the Oceanco NXT endorsement on a yacht’s design, they know they can expect elevated standards of life onboard that are in tune with new perspectives on sustainability and lifestyle.” “Our passion as designers is to imagine new concepts of space that are capable of bringing enchantment to every moment of the yachting experience”, adds Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of the Group.

Kairos derives her name from an ancient Greek word for time. Oceanco has said that in this instance, the meaning is infused with possibility of the future and being energised in the present.