Project Gemini update: engines in, hull and superstructure joined

The construction of YN 19755, Project Gemini, is on schedule for delivery in October 2022. The latest in Heesen’s 55m Steel class will be available in time for the winter season in the Caribbean.

Last week the shipyard installed the twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 IMO Tier-III diesel engines, while on Saturday, 20 March, the joining of the hull and superstructure was completed. Project Gemini sports a patented steel Fast Displacement hull, devised by Dutch hydrodynamicists van Oossanen and honed by Heesen’s in-house naval architects and engineers.

With frugal fuel consumption throughout its speed range, the Heesen 55m Steel class has been optimised to deliver outstanding ride comfort both underway and at anchor. By establishing its ideal metacentric height in all load conditions, and fine-tuning the tank layout and fluid distribution, the design’s stability has been carefully calibrated to be neither so tender as to feel unsafe nor so stiff as to feel uncomfortable. The stabiliser fins are also positioned further forward than usual, for effective roll damping with minimal impact on helm response.

Project Gemini will be capable of a top speed of 15.5 knots, with a transatlantic range of 4,500nm at 13 knots. Frank Laupman of Omega Architects drew the clean and uncluttered lines of Gemini, their ergonomic flow a lesson in the optimisation of outdoor deck areas. The yacht’s sporty yet purposeful demeanour typifies the Heesen ethos and will appeal to the experienced yacht owner. Foredeck tender stowage, served by a crane integrated into the foremast, provides operational efficiency without compromising the yacht’s exterior styling. This smart layout solution allows for a spacious beach club in the stern that offers guests direct access to the sea. Twelve guests can be accommodated in six luxurious suites. The enormous master stateroom is set forward and spans the full beam of the yacht, with floor-to-ceiling windows affording panoramic views. On the lower deck are four generously-proportioned guests suites, two twins and two doubles, while there is also a VIP stateroom located up on the bridge deck.

Luca Dini Design and Architecture has created a sophisticated interior that uses refined materials and celebrates the geometric design language threading its way through the yacht. This intricate design, rich in alluring details, presents the perfect challenge for the fine cabinet makers at Heesen Interiors. Rick van de Wetering, Heesen’s Chief Operating Officer, comments, “Building something as complex as a superyacht during the pandemic is challenging. But thanks to the reorganisation of our schedules and shifts, the great flexibility of the extended Heesen family, and above all to the passionate commitment of our superb craftsmen and women, we have been able to stick to our plans.”