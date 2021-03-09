Riva Fifty launched during private launch ceremony

On 8 March 2021, the Riva flagship hit the water during a private launch ceremony at the Riva Superyachts Division shipyard in Ancona. Bringing more beauty to the sea and the world, the new Riva Fifty, now rides the waves, ready to captivate everyone who sets eyes on her. The great dream inspired by Carlo Riva, with the celebrated Caravelle and Atlantic series motor yachts of the 1960s and 70s, becomes a reality again.

50m long and with a maximum beam of nine metres, Fifty was developed by the Riva Superyacht Division to offer an outstanding cruising experience defined by comfort, attention to detail and an evolved vision of life at sea. The flagship interprets Riva’s classic stylistic and aesthetic hallmarks with accurate sophistication, not least in terms of colour, a wonderful blue-tinged shark grey, and exteriors, which feature style elements and materials such as mahogany, steel and glass, that tell an unparalleled legend of elegance.

“Riva Fifty is the demonstration that we Italians know how to imagine and realise masterpieces like no one else in the world. And in these difficult times, my thanks goes to everyone whose skills and efforts have helped build this magnificent ship”, says Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group. “Once upon a time, the expression ‘written on water’ was used to describe actions that have a fleeting impact. But what we have written on the water today in Ancona is another unforgettable and glorious page in Riva’s history. My recommendation for those in search of great emotions is to take a look at this new Riva and the breath-taking way she shines with style, legend and innovation, all thanks to the talent and expertise of the workers involved.”

Riva Fifty is the result of a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the firm founded by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, the exclusive designer of all Riva models, and the team created to develop Riva’s new superyachts with the Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari.