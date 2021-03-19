VEGA Online Live Demo for Shipbuilding

Welcome on board!

Anyone who builds ships nowadays has to think big. Dimensions are constantly increasing, as are the demands on safety and efficiency. This is where VEGA level and pressure sensors come in, ensuring optimal processes on board. Whether on or under deck, they optimise ship operating criteria such as sulphur emissions, energy consumption, fuel efficiency and ballast water management.



In our Online Live Demo, industry experts Marré Schuurmans and Rob Smulders demonstrate these high-quality sensors, made of resistant materials such as stainless steel, duplex or ceramic. Our experts will give you a complete update within 30 minutes. If you have any questions during the demo, feel free to ask them via the chat. You can be sure that your questions will be answered at the end of the demo.

Participants from the Shipbuilding industry can register here for our Webinar & Live Demo on 30 March at 7:00, 11:00 and 16:00h and participants form the Superyacht industry can register here.