Feadship Somnium close to completion

Emerging from the yard in Aalsmeer this week for final finishing and sea trials is the newest member of the Feadship fleet. The 55-metre Somnium, which is Latin for ‘dream’, is designed to take three generations of family members on a series of memorable world cruises.

The first pure custom superyacht for an experienced Northern European owner, Somnium was designed by Studio De Voogt with a cosy interior design from FM Architettura. The owner, together with his representative Ron Kleverlaan from Waterman Marine Consultancy, came to Feadship after a comprehensive study of which yard could meet his insistence on a bespoke build without any compromises on quality. Convinced that no-one else could meet his stringent demands, the owner opted for Feadship. As the initial releases images of Somnium’s smooth exterior profile show, the owner is also a keen fan of fast cars. Her aluminium hull looks the part and was also chosen to enhance efficiency and ensure the shallow drafts required for exploring at will.

Once anchored at their destination, the family can access all the benefits of an enclosed tender garage and dedicated dive equipment store. Those who choose to stay on board are equally spoilt for choice on Somnium’s vast outside decks, which include an exclusive lounge area on the foredeck, a pool with adjustable floor and counterflow on the aft deck and an inviting Jacuzzi island on the sun deck. Interior highlights to be revealed in due course include a gymnasium with a fold-down platform, a full-beam owners’ stateroom with a balcony and four roomy guest suites on the lower deck.