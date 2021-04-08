RAI Amsterdam lays out plans for METSTRADE 2021

With in-person events expected to go ahead later this year, the global leisure marine sector is anticipating the return of METSTRADE 2021 from 16 to 18 November in Amsterdam. RAI Amsterdam has announced the parameters for this preeminent event which promises to be well-attended by both exhibitors and visitors.



The main goal of RAI Amsterdam and its partner ICOMIA will be to host a safe and successful in-person event in Hall 1-7 and the Elicium building of the RAI Convention Centre. With over 1,100 exhibitors already signed-up, preparations are well underway for METSTRADE 2021. RAI Amsterdam is carefully planning for different scenarios and will be deploying its robust and comprehensive protocol to enable a safe and comfortable return to in-person meetings. The Early Bird deadline for exhibitor registration will end on May 1 and the aim is to complete the allocation of show floor spaces in July.

Positive vibes

“It has been encouraging to witness the drive and enthusiasm among exhibitors, partners and visitors to ensure METSTRADE 2021 takes place”, says METSTRADE director Niels Klarenbeek. “The leisure boating sector has withstood the pandemic storm well as people have embraced the outdoor lifestyle. We have been seeing an exceptionally positive vibe from across the industry. On the other hand, the industry has been facing unprecedented distribution challenges. Leisure marine professionals are eager to get to METSTRADE this November to meet, do business and to overcome certain obstacles in their supply chains.”

Premium online content

Mr Klarenbeek and his team recognize there may still be challenges with international travel from some countries this November. To ensure no-one is left out, METSTRADE 2021 will be boosted with a digital package from the RAI studios. These will include a strong online METSTRADE Connect programme with awards ceremonies, pitches, panel discussions and networking options.

Mr Klarenbeek continues, “Working closely with our partners and exhibitors, we are confident that these virtual elements can be organised to our renowned qualitative and quantitative standards. Our physical and virtual offerings will create a seamless user experience, offering opportunities to both visitors and exhibitors.”

Special one-off layout

METSTRADE has put in place plans to address multiple scenarios. This 2021 edition will feature a layout applicable only to this year’s edition: the floor plan will be adjusted so that the complete event can take place in Halls 1-7 and the Elicium building. Still in line with the confirmed sign-up of exhibitors and accommodating 80 percent of the net exhibition space at the record breaking 2019 event, the result will be a secure, easy-to-navigate trade show. Exhibitors will be notified about their specific METSTRADE 2021 stand allocation in July.

Regional representation

METSTRADE 2021 will offer a one-time specific exception to its renowned manufacturer-only policy: non-European manufacturers will be able to have their stands manned by their authorised European distributors/representatives. This will ensure that METSTRADE will remain the platform where top-notch marine products from all over the globe are exhibited. More details on this policy are available via METSTRADE.com.

Support from ICOMIA

“ICOMIA appreciates and supports all the work that has been done to date by RAI Amsterdam to ensure METSTRADE 2021 can proceed in-person with success”, says Sara Anghel, ICOMIA President. “We applaud their sensible and robust approach towards a safe and successful edition of METSTRADE. We are confident the measures being taken will allow our industry to reunite at its most important trade platform.”