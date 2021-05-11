Benefits and limitations of remote communication in yacht design

It has been a busy year for the Vitruvius Yachts design studio, watching an ambitious Expedition yacht enter the final furlong of construction while another exciting 66m Lifestyle project is well underway. And with one more 52m superyacht design well into the development phases, the momentum shows no sign of slowing at the London offices of Vitruvius.

For many, the last year has been a particularly challenging time as yachting professionals – especially those in design and creative areas – have had to quickly adapt to the new normal of remote working and digital connection through video conferencing technology. This has been particularly felt during the crucial early development stages of a yacht construction project, as opposed to the past where face-to-face meetings have fuelled inspiration and progress.

An efficient and productive way of working has evolved

Yet at Vitruvius, the team led by Philippe Briand has found that under these new conditions, an efficient and productive way of working has evolved, especially when collaborating with exacting clients who thrive on scrutinizing every design detail. This experience brought to light the many benefits that remote communication can have, as well as the limitations.

A new 66m lifestyle yacht at Rossinavi

Construction on a 66m Vitruvius yacht recently began at Rossinavi’s facilities in Viareggio, with delivery expected in 2023. Based on the Vitruvius Lifestyle yacht design, its contract was signed in December 2019 and, as a sign of the times, the development phase was efficiently and successful completed entirely through Zoom video conferencing technology.

As a global citizen, the yacht’s owner plans to exclusively use it for private holidays with friends and family. Having chartered twice a year for the last 20 years, the client is a focused and discerning yachtsman who has compiled a precise and extensive wish list for his dream yacht during this period. The owner’s representative on the project is Fabrizio Loi of Florida-based new construction specialist Interyachting, while interior design is being carried out by Enrico Gobbi.