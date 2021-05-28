Lloyd Werft hands over m/y Solaris

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven, which is part of the MV Werften Group, handed over the 140m long Solaris on 27 May 2021. The handover marked the successful completion of this extra-ordinary project, which has been realised over several years of planning and building.

The final phase of the project began with the floating out of the yacht at the shipyard at the end of February. This was followed by sea-trials in the North Sea and interior fitting out work, all of which has now been concluded.

“We are very proud that we have mastered this challenge”, says Lloyd Werft Projects and Sales Director Friedrich Norden. “In many respects Solaris is a masterpiece. A number of very individual demands, some of them never experienced before in yacht building, have been incorporated into this project.”

Solaris’ unusual lines are particularly striking. The light grey hull topped by a white superstructure is spanned by a broad arch linking both sides – an iconic feature of the new yacht. More than 2,000m² of glass surfaces, incorporating the biggest panes ever built into a yacht, determine the overall visual appearance.

The Solaris, which is driven by eight MTU engines with a combined output of more than 14,000kW, will achieve in excess of 18 knots. Also on board is a twin ABB Azipod system with a combined output of 9MW – the biggest such system ever installed in a private yacht.

“Highly skilled personnel working closely as a team are needed to build a yacht like this”, explains shipyard Managing Director Carsten Sippel. “We are extremely proud to have produced such a tailor-made yacht. As we did with the legendary Luna, we have once again built a yacht of the very highest quality”, he adds.