Measurement Solutions for the Marine and Shipbuilding Industry

Shipping has been the basis of global trade for thousands of years. The call for greater efficiency, increasingly stringent emissions directives, and new ship propulsion systems bring new challenges for the shipbuilding industry worldwide. HBK provides you with the right solution to keep your development and production of ships, marine engines and other components fit for the future.

On-board Monitoring



We offer solutions for professional on-board monitoring. Current MARPOL-regulations call for the use of cleaner and more efficient ship propulsion systems. Dual-fuel and gas engines represent an attractive solution, however, they depend on the generation of a precise load signal during operation to avoid knocking and misfiring. Only torque flanges based on strain gauge technology can generate this load signal – and thus ensure reliable and efficient on-board load monitoring. This solution is also suited for other applications such as thruster or crane winch monitoring.

Certified T40MAR Torque Transducer



Modern ship engines are controlled electronically. The load signal resulting from measuring the input shaft’s torque and rotational speed is a key control element. Based on the load signal the control system permanently ensures optimum operating conditions in the engine, depending on how the ship moves through the water. This enables significant fuel savings. With alternative propulsion systems such as dual- and multi-fuel or gas engines, critical operating states are reliably prevented.

Directly integrating a torque transducer into the drive train is an easy and very precise method of generating a load signal. With its T40MAR model, HBK offers a torque transducer specially developed and certified for use in ship propulsion systems.

Test and Measurement Equipment for Ship Component Testing



A good ship is more than the combination of its components. HBK provides you with sensors, amplifiers and software for measurement of strain, force, torque and many other measurement quantities. These products can be used for various applications such as damage and structural analysis, conclusive fatigue and load testing of your components, vibration measurements, engine tests and electric engine testing.

