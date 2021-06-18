AkzoNobel’s Yacht Coatings business partners with Water Revolution Foundation

Creating a more sustainable yacht industry and helping to protect the world’s oceans are the main goals driving a new partnership between AkzoNobel’s Yacht Coatings business and the Water Revolution Foundation. Having already made a long-term commitment to bring positive change to the industry, the business will share its expert knowledge and insight, which has been acquired over many decades of developing pioneering solutions for customers around the world.

Established in 2018, the Water Revolution Foundation is a not- for-profit organization that works to preserve the world’s oceans by helping the yacht industry to drive down its environmental impact.“We have a natural connection with the Water Revolution Foundation and share the same goals, in that we both want to create a more eco-conscious and more sustainable yacht industry,” explains Jean Michel Gauthier, Director of AkzoNobel’s Marine and Protective Coatings business, which includes the Yacht Coatings activities.

AkzoNobel will specifically share knowledge gained through developing some of the most innovative primers, fillers, topcoats and underwater hull coatings available on the market – supplied through its International and Awlgrip ranges. As part of the new partnership, the Water Revolution Foundation – and the wider yacht markets – will also benefit from AkzoNobel’s extensive technology experience in multiple sectors, including the automotive, aerospace and powder industries. Having successfully launched its People. Planet. Paint. approach to sustainable business, the company’s sustainability performance continues to be recognized externally by several influential rating agencies. For example, AkzoNobel has received the highest possible MSCI rating (AAA) for six consecutive years and is part of the Clean 2000 – a ranking of the companies with the highest revenue from sustainable solutions.