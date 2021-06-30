On 22 June, the Lürssen shipyard felt a flurry of excitement as the 122m new build Project JAG was technically launched. Built for a repeat Lürssen client, JAG will be her owner’s third Lürssen and an upgrade from a 96m yacht.

Announced at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019, JAG features an exterior design by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard. Marking the second significant milestone for a collaboration between yard, broker and designer in as many weeks, as 115m Enzo was launched just last week.

JAG’s interior springs from the drawing boards of British design studio Reymond Langton. On track for delivery in 2023, the yacht will accommodate some 20 guests in 11 staterooms. She also has impressive accommodation for 40 crew members.

JAG will be equipped with all of the luxurious amenities befitting a Lürssen of her size and stature, including helipad, salon, gym and elevator connecting access to all decks.

JAG is one of four projects over 100m currently under construction at Moran Yacht & Ship. When she is delivered, she will be one of the largest superyachts in the world and hold a strong ranking in the Superyachts.com Top 100.