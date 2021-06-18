Lürssen unveils project Enzo

On 18 June 2021, Lürssen unveiled and successfully launched project Enzo, a striking and bespoke 115m superyacht, built for a repeat client who previously owned an 86m Lürssen. The owner was extremely impressed with the build process of his first yacht and wanted to replicate the experience, right down to the same build and design team, convinced that no one else could meet his particular demands.



Once again, therefore, Nuvolari–Lenard was responsible for the exterior and interior design and Moran Yacht & Ship managed and supervised the project, all bringing with them their wide spectrum of experience and consolidated knowledge.

The target for Enzo was to create a healthy and family-focused life on board, with numerous offerings for sports and activities including the extra-large gym on the skylounge deck and the spacious wellness area on the lower deck. She was also designed to travel to her destinations in the utmost comfort. “Enzo’s design language is all about connecting her six decks – both the naval and tech elements with the living space – into one whole”, says Dan Lenard. “Her three decks integrated into the high bow guarantee sea-keeping in true ocean conditions, while also allowing her an innovative full-beam owner suite duplex.”

As with all Lürssens, the yacht is equipped with state-of-the art technology and engineering systems. A heat recovery system in the generators heats the water for the pool, leading to reduced electrical power and emissions, while Dynamic Positioning enables electronic anchoring in sensitive and remote areas, protecting the seabed and allowing for safe mooring regardless of water depth.