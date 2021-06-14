Palma Superyacht Show lived up to its reputation

The 2021 edition of the Palma Superyacht Show, which took place from 3 to 6 June, truly lived up to its reputation as an event abounding in stunning yachts, established exhibitors and, of course, fruitful networking opportunities.

Elisabet Holm, an experienced exhibitor and Head of Marketing for Baltic Yachts, concurs, “We didn’t know what to expect at the show, but after meeting both old and new friends, wouldn’t want to have missed it! Everything was very well organised, considering the different circumstances this year”.

The event saw a wide-ranging mix of visitors – from sailing yacht enthusiasts who have a penchant for competitive racer/cruisers, admirers of tri-decked motor yachts, seasoned charterers, as well as those new to yachting – all were overawed by the diversity of yachts on display. SNS Yacht Charter owner, Stephanie Skinner enthusiastically shares, “Company’s yachts were viewed by a very good number of quality visitors and many valuable business connections have been estsblished.”

The show’s 67 exhibitors were a big part of the attraction

The display of some of the industry’s most envy-inducing super yachts was naturally a hot topic, but the 67 exhibitors were also a substantial attraction. Aside from (mostly) returning exhibitors, this edition also welcomed a number of new participants, like Dinnteco International. International Consultant, Juan Mitjans, raved about Dinnteco International’s first-time experience, “We are very happy with the show and its organization, and we will definitely come back next year.”

A third of the show’s exhibitors were located in the event’s annual Refit & Repair area. Industry favourites like Astilleros de Mallorca (Best Superyacht Refit Yard Award 2021 finalist, no less) and Jongkind Service Palma are seasoned R&R exhibitors, returning every year to benefit from the sector’s more targeted footfall of yachting professionals.

A relaxed vibe met socially distanced safety

The show’s signature relaxed atmosphere, another nautical ace up its sleeve, flew its flag as fervently as ever, despite this year’s heightened security measures. Competitors were seen to talk shop in the sunshine, and the event was alive with visitors enjoying the ambiance and vistas in social-distanced safety.

Then, there was the palpable sense of relief of simply ‘being back out there’ and communicating with people in the flesh again. No matter how efficient zoom meetings and screen sharing may be, there’s nothing quite like scoping out a yacht in real life and talking to the industry’s cognoscenti face-to-face, and in Palma’s case, in photogenic surroundings and under (mostly) blue skies to boot!