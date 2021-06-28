VARD to build largest yacht in the world

On 28 June 2021, VARD, one of the world’s major designers and shipbuilders of specialised vessels, is pleased to announce that it has secured the contract for the construction of Somnio, the world’s first residential yacht liner, finished to the highest possible standards.

Somnio will be one of a kind and recognizable as the new standard bearer of superyacht design. The yacht liner will have a gross tonnage of 33,500gt, a length of 222m, and a beam of 27m. Somnio has 39 luxurious apartments onboard and will sail the world according to owners’ wishes. The yacht liner, which will comply with the highest safety, environmental, and operational standards and rules, is the result of a close cooperation between Somnio, Fincantieri, and VARD. Somnio has selected two of the world’s foremost architectural and design studios for the project, Tillberg Design of Sweden and Winch Design from the United Kingdom. Delivery is due in Norway in Spring 2024.

Co-founder of Somnio Erik Bredhe says, “We are delighted to have chosen the highly-experienced team at Vard for this unique project. Somnio, which means ‘I dream’ in Latin, will be the largest yacht in the world in length and volume. She will offer apartment owners the finest quality available at sea. We are really looking forward to seeing this beautiful yacht liner sail in 2024.” General Manager for Business Unit Cruise at VARD, Attilio Dapelo comments, “We are proud of having been selected to build the amazing yacht liner Somnio. The vessel will be the largest vessel so far in VARD’s history and will engage many designers and shipbuilders in VARD’s network of specialized international facilities.”

The yacht liner is to be delivered from Vard Søviknes in Norway. The hull, and the first phase of outfitting, will be performed at Vard Tulcea in Romania. Other key players in the project are VARD’s parent company Fincantieri, Vard Design, and Vard Electro. A broad range of suppliers and contractors in the Norwegian Maritime Cluster will also be involved in the project. Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at VARD, Rune Rødset comments, “During my 37 years at VARD, I have had many dreams. However, the satisfaction of bringing home the contract of Somnio, clearly exceeds all that I ever hoped for.”