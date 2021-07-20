Benetti announces sale second unit of 37m Motopanfilo

Benetti proudly announces the sale of the second unit of the Motopanfilo 37m, signed with the intermediation of Ocean Independence. The brand new model, in fiberglass and composite material, stems from Benetti’s artistic and historical path, drawing inspiration both from the 60s “navette” and from the stylistic notes of that successful era, to create a product suspended in time.

The timeless charm of Benetti Motopanfilo 37m enchanted a new owner: the second unit of this glamorous yacht has been recently sold to a German businessman. Already an experienced yacht owner, he has finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a Benetti yacht, going for one of the most peculiar design in the shipyard’s fleet. The new contract has been signed with the intermediation of Swiss broker Ocean Independence.

Inspired to the Benetti “navette” from the ‘60s, Motopanfilo 37m reinterprets those iconic, glamorous features incorporating them into a modern design, so to meet the needs of the contemporary yacht owners and offer them a yacht whose elegant lines evokes memories of the best nautical traditions.

With a 297gt, Motopanfilo 37m is characterised by compact and clean volumes; the external lines were designed by Francesco Struglia in collaboration with Benetti, complementing the interiors by Lazzarini Pickering Architects. The designers have conceived this model as a shell in which guests feel enveloped and protected: a compelling message to welcome guests, inviting them to relax amidst the timeless charm of this yacht. The displacement hull, designed by P.L.A.N.A. – PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture, ensures a smooth navigation and the greatest comfort on board.

Throughout the interiors, a sophisticated palette based on shades of light wood, white and blue, immediately brings the mind back to the tradition of seafaring, reinterpreted in a timeless key. An innovative, seamless, bronze metallic painted ribbon defines the bulwark running from the main deck to the upper deck overhang, a nod to the historic wooden cap rail. The definitive elements of the yacht include the Observation Deck which, positioned above the hard top, provides a small sheltered living area, absolutely intimate with a unique view at any time of day, and the transom, a nod to the iconic models of the Sixties with a modern twist in the form of a beach club, designed to respond to the expectations of today’s boat owners. The central face of the transom, sharply inclined downwards, opens up to reveal a bathing platform surprisingly ample for a 37m. This unit will also feature a signature light, highlighting her profile at night, and a custom swimming pool.