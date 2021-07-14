Construction on Heesen’s 57m Project Akira begins later this year

Heesen is delighted to confirm that Project Akira’s design and engineering work is proceeding on schedule. The concept was unveiled in 2019 at the Monaco Yacht Show, and construction will formally commence at the shipyard in Oss after the summer when skilled welders will lay the keel in the presence of the ABS surveyor.

“We see great potential for this new model”, says Arthur Brouwer, Heesen’s CEO. “Akira is the only 57m, all-aluminium fast motor yacht with a Northern European pedigree available for delivery in Spring 2024. The 57m Aluminium design represents the perfect counterpoint to our successful 55m Steel Class and is ideal for those clients who seek speed, efficiency, and volume.”

With her long waterline, lightweight aluminium structure, exacting weight control and highly efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form – a patented design devised by van Oossanen and engineered by Heesen – she will achieve the extraordinary top speed of 22 knots with relatively small engines (two MTU 16V 4000 M65L). A draft of just 2.3m makes her an ideal platform from which to explore the turquoise shallows of the Bahamas.

Frank Laupman of Omega Architects was entrusted with the exterior lines and drew a contemporary, elongated profile packed with the rippling power of a leaping animal. Perfect proportions and eye-catching, innovative design details will make her instantly recognisable. The deceptive simplicity and complementary curves of her boldly sculpted stern will speak of character and confidence in any yacht harbour. The Harrison Eidsgaard studio worked closely with Omega and the engineers at the shipyard to create a layout and interior design that perfectly harmonises with the exterior.

The décor adopts a clean but carefully considered aesthetic that invites personalisation while showcasing loose, precious artisanal furniture. Reflective materials used throughout – high gloss sycamore, laminated glass, metallic mesh – bounce light around the interior and create a pleasing, tactile ambience that frames far-reaching views out to sea. Stainless steel finishes, dark pewter accents and metalised materials bring a sense of warmth inside without detracting from the beauty of the outdoors.

Six cabins accommodate up to twelve guests. The light and spacious 63m2 owner’s apartment is located forward on the main deck, while there are four double ensuite cabins laid out down below, and a special VIP cabin up on the bridge deck. All decks are served by a glass elevator.

Tenders and toys are stored on the foredeck, making the beach club in the stern the perfect spot for relaxing by the water, with a fixed swim platform for easy access to the sea. With twelve yachts under construction ranging from 50 to 80m, and deliveries extending to 2024, Heesen occupies a strong market position thanks to its ability to build full-custom and semi-custom motor yachts on speculation to the highest quality standards.

“Yacht connoisseurs understand how extraordinary it is to build a high-speed aluminium motor yacht. It takes exacting naval architecture, precision engineering, meticulous welding and rigorous weight control”, says Heesen CCO Friso Visser. “Few shipyards have the skills to do it. Even fewer can afford to risk it on a speculative build. At Heesen, we have the confidence that comes from the knowledge and experience of delivering outstanding performance yachts, year after year.”

Project Akira will be available for delivery in 2024.