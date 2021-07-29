ISA Yachts launches classic 65m M/Y Resilience

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of the elegant and majestic classic 65m M/Y Resilience. She will officially debut at the next Monaco Yacht Show taking place from 22 to 25 September 2021.

“M/Y Resilience is a project in which we have invested a lot and which fills us with enormous pride. I thank the owner and his family who have given us their trust and who, by christening their yacht with this name, have expressed a feeling that has seen us all united and resilient against the pandemic. This superyacht will surprise for the Italian taste it expresses, for the refinement in the exterior and interior details and for the technological innovations implemented”, comments Giuseppe Palumbo, CEO of Palumbo Superyachts.

With her 1400GT, M/Y Resilience has been superbly designed by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design who also developed the interiors. The steel hull is combined to an aluminum superstructure and her layout has six cabins (plus a seventh convertible) including a full-beam owner’s suite located forward on the main deck. Modern clean line furniture has been selected to interact with the outdoor in perfect harmony. Two swimming pools (one with a countercurrent swimming system), gym, massage room with sea view, Turkish bath, outdoor cinema room, two jetskis and 2 tenders, are just a few of the chosen amenities on board this jewel of the sea.