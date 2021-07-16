La Datcha awarded Judges’ Commendation for Exterior Design

Damen Yachting is delighted to announce that the 77m SeaXplorer La Datcha has received the Judges’ Commendation Award for Exterior design in the 2021 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards.

La Datcha’s outstanding exterior design is the work of the Dutch naval architecture and design studio Azure Yacht Design. The award itself recognizes naval architecture and styling as well as design and technology in relation to innovation, engineering and sustainability aimed at meeting the changing demands of today’s Owners. In referencing La Datcha’s exterior design, the judges were ‘impressed with the impact of the styling from Azure Yacht Design’, citing her ‘strong, inventive lines as creating an instantly identifiable, purpose-driven look for this booming genre of explorer yachts’.

“The design of La Datcha stems from the original brief from Damen Yachting for the SeaXplorer series to create a powerful head-turning hybrid that merged the strength of the Damen Sea Axe hull and lines with Amels beauty and luxury. We are very proud of the design and the partnership with Damen yachting and the SeaXplorer range and are delighted to see La Datcha receive the Judges’ Commendation for these prestigious industry awards”, says Erik Spek, Director of Azure Yacht Design.

“Congratulations to the team at Azure Yacht Design on receiving this recognition for their innovative exterior design. Our collaboration with them has resulted in a unique, head-turning luxury explorer yacht that meets the Owner’s brief and exact vision, incorporating the unique features required to make her a one of a kind. We are very proud to see La Datcha receive this award and would like to extend our congratulations to the entire La Datcha team,” mentions Rob Luijendijk, Director Sales Damen Yachting.