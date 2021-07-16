New AMELS 60 Yacht Sold

The team at Amels and Damen Yachting is delighted to announce the sale of the Amels 60 (6004) scheduled for delivery to her Owner in autumn 2023. This 60m superyacht, with exterior design by Espen Øino, will be the fourth hull to be delivered from this new generation of Amels Limited Editions.

The client was represented in the sale by Denison Yachting. “I first visited the Amels yard with Denison in 2018 during an exploratory tour of the shipyards throughout Europe. We felt that Amels was the warmest, friendliest, and most cooperative yard that we toured,” says Kurt Bosshardt. “What I love about Amels is that it’s a family owned yard with a small team; if I have a question, I can pick up the phone and speak with Rose Damen directly. Without a doubt, they build the best quality yachts in the world.”

The Amels 60 was first introduced in 2019 with the first two hulls selling within just a few months of the launch of this new design. Since then, this new style Amels Limited Editions has continued to draw plenty of attention and interest. In addition to her very distinctive lines by Espen Øino, she features hybrid power and propulsion technology. Her design optimises the use of space and the onboard Owner and guest experience with the large Sun Deck, Swim Platform and folding Owners Suite balcony together with a generous interior volume of 830GT. There is even space for a 9m luxury tender to be stowed on the foredeck.

Jan van Hogerwou, Damen Yachting’s Commercial Executive USA, worked together with Denison Yachting during the sale. “We are delighted to have sold the Amels 6004. The sale reflects the strong market reception to this new Amels Limited Editions design, supported by the fact that an Owner can step into a new build, make some customisations and yet still benefit from delivery in just two years. It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Denison Yachting for this new Amels’ client and we are very much looking forward to seeing the build come together and delivering her to her Owner in 2023.”