Royal Huisman’s PHI is ready to shine

One of this year’s highlights is the launch of the 58.5m motoryacht PHI at Royal Huisman’s newbuild facility in Vollenhove, The Netherlands. Developed and constructed below 500GT, PHI is by far the longest motoryacht in this category, based on current Classification rules.

PHI is a magnificently sensuous motor yacht from the drawing board of Cor D. Rover, who has based the general concept, exterior design and interior layout on many in-depth conversations with the owner over a period of years. Relating inside and outside to the ‘sectio divina’ or the Golden Ratio, PHI is the formula that governs the continuation of dimensions and shapes in natural proportions throughout the design. The PHI philosophy and deck levels are subsequently focused on three themes: the galaxy, the ocean surface, and the underwater world.

PHI’s (still mostly secret!) interior design and styling are defined by the London-based studio Lawson Robb. Her naval architecture is by Van Oossanen Naval Architects. Their specially developed Fast Displacement XL hull form allows this yacht to be long and sleek, yet still remain under the 500 GT mark.

PHI is scheduled for delivery later this year and will be supported by a matching 36m shadow vessel (also designed by the same designers and constructed at Alia Yachts). Without a doubt, both PHI and her fleet will leave a lasting impression.