Second Amels 60 enters outfitting phase

The hull of the second Amels 60 superyacht has arrived at Damen Yachting’s main shipyard in the Netherlands. Outfitting of this 60m Limited Editions design by Espen Øino is now underway ahead of her delivery in autumn 2022.

The arrival of Project Witchcraft comes just a year after the announcement of her sale. The client is represented by Moran Yacht & Ship, who are also supervising the build. Together with the Moran Yacht & Ship team, the client has been closely involved in customising the yacht to their personal requirements, including their own choice of interior designer and a change to some of the exterior styling.

Sean Moran comments, “On behalf of the whole Moran Yacht & Ship team we are delighted that 6002 has reached this important milestone. We have had the pleasure of working with the Amels yard and their skilled craftsmen on several projects now, and we look forward to her successful delivery in Autumn of 2022.”

With the hull now located in Vlissingen at the heart of Damen Yachting’s new build yacht operations, this second Amels 60 will now undergo an intense period of outfitting. Jan van Hogerwou, Damen Yachting’s Commercial Executive USA comments, “This is a very significant milestone for Project Witchcraft. It’s great to welcome her to the home and heart of our Amels’ yachts. The entire team is very excited to enter this next phase which will see 100s of craftsmen and women together with our co-makers really start to transform this Amels 60 into the Client’s inspirational vision.”

The Amels 60, which was introduced in 2019, features hybrid power and propulsion technology as well as an Espen Øino exterior design with distinctive lines. The huge open Sun Deck, 9m luxury tender and generous interior volume (830gt) are certainly stand-out elements for a yacht of this size. Espen explains, “It’s an extremely well-optimised design. Together with the Amels team we invested a lot of time fine-tuning, really looking back at the Limited Editions past, talking to clients. We were very aligned with Amels and I think that shows in the result. She looks beautiful.”