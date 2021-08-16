Deutsche Yachten welcomes Upwind Legal

The working group of the German Boat and Shipbuilders Association accepted another law firm as a member with the Hamburg-based company.

Founded in September 2020, the Hamburg-based law firm Upwind Legal may be a fairly fresh company in the yachting industry on paper, but it can certainly be described as a very experienced player. The two lawyers and founders of Upwind Legal, Julia Wiechell and Martin Malinowski, previously worked for many years for another law firm specialising in international shipping and yachting and founded Upwind Legal as a spin-off, so to speak. Julia Wiechell says, “Starting up in the middle of a pandemic seemed like a little gamble at first, but our expertise and contacts helped us get off to a very good start. We have not regretted the step at any time.”

Ms Wiechell and Mr Malinowski’s current team of ten advises on matters including the purchase and sale of yachts, new-build contracts, the creation of ownership structures, private and commercial registrations, flag and class-related matters and, of course, warranty and guarantee claims, damage, accidents and insurance. “We cover the whole range of legal issues involved in the purchase or operation of a large yacht. Membership of Deutsche Yachten is very important to us, and we are particularly looking forward to joint show appearances”, says Mr Malinowski.

The firm’s network includes not only yacht owners, but also their representatives, their yacht managers, financiers and brokers. Surveyors, project managers, customs agents, crew agencies, concierge service providers and designers are also among Upwind Legal’s numerous industry contacts.

Claus-Ehlert Meyer, Managing Director of the German Boat and Shipbuilders Association and thus also its Deutsche Yachten working group, comments on the new addition as follows, “Large yachts are, as it were, companies that set sail. It goes without saying that there are a number of legal issues involved. I am glad that we can now count Upwind Legal, a new but at the same time so experienced law firm, among our members.”

Incidentally, after the Palma Superyacht Show, the working group will present itself at the Monaco Yacht Show with a joint stand. The Upwind Legal team will also be represented there for the first time.