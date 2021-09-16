An event we won’t easily fore-get!

On 3 September, the nice and sunny weather conditions were a true reflection of this year’s Yellow & Finch Maritime Charity Golf Event. After all the restrictions for meeting each other in the past eighteen months, all the participants enjoyed the fun and successful event all the more.

The eleventh edition of our charity event took place at the Golfclub Grevelingenhout golf course on 3 September. Beautifully located at a stone’s throw from lake Grevelingen, the course has everything to offer for both the experienced and the novice golf player. We were excited and proud of this year’s amazing turn up of almost 70 participants from the maritime and offshore industry, which is similar to last year’s number of participants.

Our annual tradition of playing golf while networking and enjoying Zeeland’s finest delicacies in a relaxed atmosphere was a success yet again, and the best part of this tradition was the donation of the event’s revenues to a charity aimed to help children. This year, our Account Manager Rob de Kerf surprised KiKa Ambassador Sandra Terlage with a cheque for EUR 3.150 (USD 3,700). Apart from this, Ms Terlage inspired many of the participants to buy some of the KiKa merchandise, which resulted in an additional amount of EUR 1,313 (USD 1,550) for donation.

Looking back at this enjoyable and fruitful charity event, we at Yellow & Finch Publishers and on behalf of KiKa, would like to thank Freudenberg, Kohler Power, Schelde Exotech, STT Group of Companies, and all the participants for their generous and valuable sponsorship. Well done everyone!