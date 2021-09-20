Cantiere Delle Marche thrives in the explorer vessels market at the Cannes Yachting Festival

Throughout the years, CdM asserted itself for the quality of its explorer yachts that has no equal in the yachting industry and the two yachts on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival were an undisputed testament to this.

CdM attended the Show with two brand new explorer yachts: the first yacht in the Flexplorer line, Aurelia – the star of the Show which attracted the interest of an incredible number of yacht Owners, brokers, journalists, yachting industry professionals and won the two most important awards in our industry – World Superyacht Award and Yachts World Trophy – and RJ, the first model in a successful new series named after her, whose masculine elegance met the favor of innumerous Owners who seek for explorer quality and sophisticated exterior design.

“Summing up, after a hectic Cannes Yachting Festival, we are glad to say that Cantiere delle Marche is living through a very positive period indeed,” says co-founder and Sales & Marketing Director Vasco Buonpensiere. “CdM’s commercial results speak for themselves: today we share with you that an EXP 42 has been sold alongside one RJ 115 and three more contracts on the final straights, all for 499 GT vessels.