Let’s meet again from 16 – 18 November 2021!

The Metstrade Show is the world’s largest trade exhibition of marine equipment, materials and systems.

This is the only truly international B2B exhibition for the marine leisure industry and has served as a platform for innovation, market developments and networking since their launch in 1988. In addition to the overall leisure marine industry, Metstrade caters for three specialist sectors, namely superyachts, marinas and yards and construction materials through three specialised pavilions, each offering a smaller self-contained show within the larger Metstrade Show context.