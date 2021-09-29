LIFTAL takes over Damen Hoisting

Liftal Hijstechniek will take over Damen Hoisting as of 1 October. For Liftal, this acquisition represents a strategic expansion towards the Rotterdam region, and for Damen a choice to keep focusing on its core business.

Liftal Hijstechniek, which has been established in Vlissingen in 1998, is an expert in the field of testing and certification of hoisting and lifting equipment for maritime applications, the offshore oil & gas industry, the wind industry, industrial markets, and the construction sector. From its establishment in Vlissingen, the company operates mainly throughout the South-West Netherlands region and also in several different European markets, while from its Belgian establishment, the company operates in Antwerp, the Gent-Terneuzen Canal Zone, and the Belgian ports along the coast.

Damen Hoisting was founded five years ago as a business unit of Damen Anchor & Chain Factory. From the accommodation at the Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam site in Schiedam, the company serves customers from various markets that are complementary to those of Liftal. Hans Hirdes, Manager of Liftal, is pleased with the acquisition, “Geographically, the acquisition of the activities of Damen Hoisting is a nice addition to our current working area”, he says. “In addition, due to the presence of shipping, offshore, wind, and large industry, the Rotterdam region offers a large amount of potential to further expand our activities.”

For more information about the press release and/or Liftal Hijstechniek, please contact Hans Hirdes via telephone number +31 6 22 79 59 27 or mail hhs@liftal.com.