AkzoNobel’s hull management system sets new standards

Ship owners can now make unrivalled fuel and emission savings after AkzoNobel’s International brand launched the marine industry’s most environmentally sustainable hull management package. Intertrac HullCare offers operators unprecedented control by combining remote inspection, advanced cleaning technologies and big data monitoring into a system which sets new standards for operational efficiencies.

By ensuring that smooth, clean hulls are maintained, customers who choose the option of a ten-year scheme could achieve step-change reductions in CO 2 emissions of up to 34,000 tons and fuel savings of €4.6million. “Tackling the environmental impact of the shipping industry, and in particular hull performance, is an abiding priority we share with fleet operators and shipyards worldwide,” explains Jean-Michel Gauthier, Director of AkzoNobel’s Marine and Protective Coatings business. “Intertrac HullCare exemplifies how we’re actively collaborating with our customers to provide new solutions which further their operational efficiencies, financial performance and sustainability ambitions.”

Fleet operators globally are facing an increasingly complex set of operational and legislative challenges. By combining proven hull cleaning technology and techniques with cutting-edge ROV (remote operating vehicle) inspection and big data monitoring, Intertrac HullCare can boost operational performance metrics and extend service lifetimes beyond any currently available solutions. “With Intertrac HullCare, we can offer the experience, technology and data to maximize a fleet’s operational efficiency and drive the carbon neutral journey of our customers with uncompromising performance,” adds John Willsher, Global Account Manager for AkzoNobel’s Marine business. “The data suite, operational cycle, value adding guidance and flexible docking intervals all ensure customers can take unprecedented control of their vessel’s hull management and make informed decisions, with confidence.”

As part of the package, all cleaning is aligned to the BIMCO industry standard for hull cleaning currently under development from the IMO. In addition, reclamation as standard means AkzoNobel is going further to help mitigate the translocation of invasive species when compared with alternative cleaning methods.