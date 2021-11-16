Videoworks unveils new MY ID system at Metstrade 2021

In absolute première at Metstrade in Amsterdam, Videoworks unveils the innovative MY ID system, which provides constant, safe and targeted access to all on-board systems.

On display at the stand there are also the new “pop-up speaker” audio system (with an exclusive design) and the “MyInfo 3.0” App, which, with the smart TV and its remote control, allows users to view and control numerous on-board services, from videos to navigation.

Videoworks, leader in the Audio / Visual, Entertainment, IT, and Lighting & Comfort sectors, as evidenced by more than 700 projects developed in over 20 years’ activity, is present at the most important world exhibition dedicated to nautical accessories, the Mets Trade 2021 in Amsterdam (16-18 November 2021), with a new product that promises to revolutionise monitoring, maintenance and repairs on board maxi yachts.

MY ID is the name of the new labelling system that gives a unique code to devices (QR Code) and cables (Bar code), which grants access to all technical and configuration information via smartphone and tablet. Through an app developed directly by Videoworks, it is therefore possible to intervene quickly and easily in the event of malfunctions and to keep the life cycle of the on-board systems under constant control. This digitisation process makes Videoworks processes increasingly efficient, in order to guarantee customers benefit from an even higher level of excellence.

The MY ID system allows for remote assistance as well, because the area requiring intervention is identified immediately, thus minimising maintenance times. This system is the result of the great experience gained by Videoworks and of the continuous commitment in the research and development of new solutions, with the aim of offering a rapid and reliable response to all the problems that the increasingly complex on-board systems can create.

A complex system for easy use

The MY ID system labels each cable with a linear bar code (Bar code) and each device with a unique code (QR code). The information is collected in a single database, which thus becomes a sort of “collector” of all the technical data, integrated with the configuration data of the various devices.

This application can be managed from a simple smartphone which, by reading the QR code or barcode, allows users to access all the information and project diagrams of that element. The advantages are easy to understand: all the workers in the sector (including on-board personnel) are sure they always have targeted and correct information, complete with the subsequent modifications introduced in the various facilities and units. With this total tracking system, the entire life cycle of on-board systems will always be documented and updated.

Pop-up speaker, the invisible and integrated audio system

Visitors at the Videoworks stand of the METS are also able to admire the pop-up speaker, which made its world début at the recent Monaco Yacht Show. This totally retractable speaker is the ideal solution for all the external and internal environments of yachts where there must be no visual impediments and high-pressure and quality audio is required. Customisable in both materials and colours, it integrates perfectly with any design solution thanks to the low depth required to disappear (only 75cm), eliminating the need for fixed speakers or cables that ruin the aesthetics of the rooms. Thanks to waterproof technology, the pop-up speaker was born as a solution for outdoor environments, but it also fits perfectly in indoor spaces. Equipped with passive speakers by K-array (a world leader in the audio industry), this system uses a low voltage power supply for the operation of the silent retraction mechanism, made by AMS Advanced Mechanical Solutions.

MyInfo 3.0: All the yacht in one hand

In addition to the pop-up speaker, visitors are able to interact with the revolutionary MyInfo 3.0 app.

Simple and intuitive, inspired by the layout of the most famous streaming platforms, it integrates all the on-board controls of the infotainment, automation and CCTV systems. Easy to use via Smart TV, remote control or tablet, MyInfo 3.0 is an open system that can integrate the most popular digital and streaming services and, at the same time, offer fully customisable access from every device and act as a Smart TV interface for the on-board Creston system. Using the six navigation buttons on the smart TV, all “Experiences” can be selected simply and intuitively: from video and audio streaming to web radio, from satellite content to home automation. MyInfo 3.0 transforms the smart TV into an authentic mine of multimedia content and information, simplifying the on-board systems at the same time.