Amels refit Here comes the sun sets sail

Following an extensive Amels refit, Here comes the sun has departed the Damen Yachting Vlissingen City shipyard in the Netherlands ready to take on a global itinerary.

Before heading to waters further afield, the now 89m Amels – the largest delivered to date – made a port of call in London marking her first public display beyond the local shores of the Damen Yachting facilities where she has spent the last 16 months.

Against the backdrop of the iconic London city skyline, the sheer size of HERE COMES THE SUN post refit, with her 6m extension and increased volume from 2827 to 2977 GT, became all the more evident. This is an Amels that has undergone a complete transformation is size and style. Her stunning brand new colour scheme perfectly carries her new additions and modifications including her extended Sun Deck aft now with helicopter landing area, extended Bridge Deck Aft accommodation to allow for 2 VIP suites she with exterior balconies and extended Main Deck Aft providing a larger beach club, spa facilities and a large 7-metre swimming pool. Further modifications include alterations to a number of deck and interior areas and layouts.

Damen Yachting Project Manager Sander Peeters was present at the yard as Here comes the sun set sail. “The refit of Here comes the sun was a very large scale and complex project. We are all very proud to have delivered on time and to such a high quality, made possible by the teamwork and collaboration between our own teams, our co-makers and the Owner’s team and crew. We would like to thank everyone involved for their part in making this special project a success. Seeing her leave the yard is a very emotional moment and we look forward to following her next chapter and adventures with her Owner.”

Here comes the sun was originally delivered in 2017 and returned to Damen Yachting in 2020 under new ownership for an extensive Amels refit. The Owner appointed Azure Yacht Design, the yard’s original partner for the naval architecture, to re-pen this iconic Amels from 83m to 89m.