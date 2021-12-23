Azimut yachts opens new embassy in Sweden

Azimut Yachts is proud to announce the brand’s collaboration with Marinmäklarna as its new dealer for Sweden.

The company led by Niclas Sjögren, a point of reference for the most demanding Swedish owners who will be able to choose the construction excellence of Azimut Yachts, has over 30 years’ experience in the yacht business and offers numerous services to an extensive network of owners who have relied on its professional approach for years.

Azimut Yachts appoints Marinmäklarna as the brand’s new dealer in Sweden, choosing a company with a wealth of experience in the yachting industry and operations in multiple areas: from consultancy during the buying process, to assistance and support services and even hospitality. These services are made even more efficient by a broad-based presence in the region and a deep understanding of the Swedish yacht market. Marinmäklarna is based in the port of Nacka Strand, near Stockholm and its archipelago, an area deeply rooted in maritime tradition and with concrete growth prospects. In recent years, numerous initiatives have been launched and developed around this area, making it the ideal outlet for the commercial expansion of Azimut Yachts, which shares the same sense of passion and creativity as Marinmäklarna. The company, led by Niclas Sjögren and his partner Peter Eriksson, who have worked together since late 1980 in several marine projects, is highly focused on customer relations and most of the clients are returning ones.

Azimut Yachts offers the widest range of products on the market today, unique in its kind, as well as the ability to meet the needs of both experienced owners and customers buying their first boat. As a result of this collaboration, they will be able to rely on not only the proven skills of the new dealer, but also the excellent facilities that over the years have encouraged new customers to choose the Swedish company’s hospitality offering. Marinmäklarna AB regularly organises exclusive events in Nacka Strand marina, providing the opportunity to exchange views with other industry experts and consolidate contact networks.

This partnership that unites the excellence and international prestige of the Azimut Yachts brand with the tradition and expertise of the Swedish company marks another success on the European market, consolidating a sales and customer service network with a scale and a high profile that contribute each year to Azimut Yachts’ leadership of its target market.