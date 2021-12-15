Build commences on YN 20350, Project Jade

Heesen is delighted to announce that the third yacht in its new 50m semi-displacement class is now under construction at the shipyard in Oss, with the first welds to the keel of YN 20350, code-named Jade, carried out in the presence of the American Bureau of Shipping surveyor.

“This is another milestone in the longstanding relationship between ABS and Heesen”, says Daniele Bottino of the ABS. “It tells the successful story of how the builder and the classification society work closely together to meet the evolving needs of yacht owners – our clients.”

Two advanced MTU 16V 4000 M65L (IMO Tier III) engines power this fast cruising yacht, allowing for a top speed in excess of 23 knots and a transoceanic range of 3,100 miles at 11 knots. In true Heesen tradition, speed comes from smart naval architecture rather than brute horsepower, with the optimisation of the hull design producing efficiency gains of 12%. This significant result was achieved by streamlining the underwater body, keeping transom depth to a minimum, and creating propeller tunnels to raise the propellers and reduce overall draft to just 2.15m.

“This combination of speed and shallow draft makes the design ideal for cruising in shallow coastal waters such as the Bahamas, as well as the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean”, comments Heesen’s CCO, Friso Visser. “It’s a compelling proposition for many yacht owners.” A pair of interceptors guarantee optimal dynamic trim at high speeds.

Heesen’s 50m fast-cruising class is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with IMO Tier-III regulations. A curvy, sporty exterior design by Omega Architects complements Jade’s performance with crisp design features, while the way its optical and actual centre of gravity overlay each other creates a look that is both graceful and well-balanced. Another key exterior feature is the subtle reverse sheer towards the bow, which both improves visibility from the bridge and accentuates the yacht’s sleek profile.

Thanks to the elevated sunpad on the main deck’s aft terrace, Jade boasts a full-height beach club, which brings the center of the outdoor activities close to the water. Twelve guests can be accommodated in five staterooms, with the master suite located on the main deck forward, and two twins and two doubles on the lower deck. Acclaimed italian designer Cristiano Gatto is responsible for the modern but cosy interior design. Architectural elements have been designed in such way as to offer the new owners an inspiring environment to personalise to their taste and lifestyle.

Friso Visser adds, “Project Jade represents the perfect opportunity for a discerning client who will appreciate the security offered by a proven design and engineering platform, along with the excitement of this design’s outstanding performance, intelligent engineering and master craftsmanship.”

Project Jade is available for delivery in Spring 2024.